Every year Activision comes out with a brand new Call of Duty game and this year, the franchise is rebooting the Modern Warfare line. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on Friday, October 25th and gamers are excited to dive into a whole new multiplayer and a fresh campaign. As the release date approaches, new activations for the game have been revealed, including one that involves Pusha T and Adidas.

For those who don't know, Pusha T has a deal with Adidas and in 2019, the Ozweego has unofficially been his shoe. To mark the release of the game, Pusha T and Adidas are coming out with the "Kingslayer" Ozweego which will be exclusive to gamers. If you want to win the shoe, all you need to do is reach Officer Rank by November 1st while also registering at callofduty.com/adidas.

If you're a big sneakerhead who is planning on copping the new Call of Duty, this is an activation you'll want to pay attention to. You're going to have to do a bit of grinding to get your rank up but it's certainly doable in a week's time.

