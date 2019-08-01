Adidas Running has today introduced an all-new video content series, where some of the world's most influential figures in sports and culture run through their paces with ESPN sports analyst and diehard runner, Maria Taylor. Of course, each of these runs is powered by Boost, Adidas' cloud-like cushioning technology.

In "Running With," key members of the Adidas family will lace up their Boost sneakers to talk about what motivates, inspires, and challenges them, as well as how they feel when running in Boost. Adidas kicked off the series today, as Taylor was joined by Pusha T.

As seen in the series debut embedded below, Pusha talks about creating his album Daytona in Wyoming, writing vs. freestyling and where his creativity comes from.