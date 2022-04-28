We love a good reconciliation in Hip Hop. Although Rap beefs can be lucrative for all artists involved, whenever division occurs between top-selling artists, fans often hope for a reunion. Such was the case for Kanye West and Drake who, after years of reported distance, finally came together and put their pride aside for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

The moment played in real-time as Amazon Prime subscribers watched the epic live show and now that they're back on good terms, as we assume they are, there have been murmurs among fans about a possible collaboration between Drake and Ye in the future. Pusha T was recently asked about his thoughts about the two rappers coming together and he seemed happy for the both of them.

The rapper was promoting his It's Almost Dry hit record while on Shade 45 recently and spoke about his friend and former foe laying down their arms.

“I thought that was really good for them," said Pusha. "I thought that was good for them. I think they have this thing where, like, they sorta need to co-exist. Those two need to co-exist in their world and play within where they at.” Pusha, of course, has had his controversial moments in Hip Hop with Drake as diss tracks have been delivered, but he has made it clear that he has no animosity toward the OVO icon.

Even so, when asked if he would ever hop on a track with Drake and West, he gave a hard no.

“Nah! No, I’m cool on all of that," said Push. "I know the song I wanna make, I know the people I wanna work with, and it ain’t that. I want Ye to produce it, but other than that, I definitely don’t wanna do a record.” Check out the snippet of his interview below where he also speaks on West's falling out with Kid Cudi.