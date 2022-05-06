Pusha T came through with an Album Of The Year contender with the release of It's Almost Dry. The 12-song album was produced by both Kanye West and Pharrell with features from the two, along with some star-powered features including Jay-Z. And while he may have received a verse from the GOAT, Push recently revealed one major feature that never actually panned out.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

During an interview with GQ, Push revealed that he tried to get a verse from Kendrick Lamar early in the recording process of It's Almost Dry. The two previously connected on Push's debut solo album, My Name Is My Name on "Nosetalgia." The song is a fan favorite but Push explained that he "couldn’t find a song that differed enough" from the 2013 cut so he "moved on."

Pusha T's It's Almost Dry has done some serious numbers, nonetheless. This week, it was announced that the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking Push's first chart-topper of his career.

Meanwhile, we're inching closer to the release of a new album from Kendrick Lamar. In officially less than a week, K. Dot's long-awaited follow-up to DAMN., titled Mr Morale And The Big Steppers, will arrive under his pgLang company. This week, Kendrick shared a photo on his website that suggested his new project will be a double disc but we'll have to wait and see about that.

