Pusha T Says Gucci Mane Once Cursed Him Out Over Failed Collab

Pusha T apparently got cussed out by Gucci Mane once upon a time. The Virginia Beach rapper appeared on the DA CRIBB SHOW Podcast with Pezo Coconut where he detailed "the best Gucci Mane story" surrounding a collaboration that never materialized.



Push said that Gucci first reached out to him to hop on a song years ago. Push quickly agreed, asking Gucci to send over the track immediately. "A day or two goes by, you know, I'm in the studio. I get the song done. I call Gucci. 'Gucci, I got the song. Boom-boom. You ready?" Push recounted, explaining that Gucci was excited to receive the verse. However, after they got off the phone, Push realized that Wop sent an email address to send the finished verse. "He never sent me no email, right? So, I hit him back. He was like, 'Oh, my bad.'"

Push explained that this continued to go on through text between him and Gucci Mane. Although Gucci continued to agree to send over an email, he never did. "Dawg, he never sent me the email, right? I called him, he ain't answer. I'm going on about my day, my business, whatever. I get this text. 'This why I don't be fuckin' with industry n***as.' Listen, [Gucci Mane] cursed me the fuck out."

"Listen, verse done. Verse done, ready to give it to him. Talkin' to me so crazy on this mothafuckin' phone, it was no way inside of hell I was giving him that verse," Push continued. "Fuck that verse. I was like, you know what? No! You right! I done reached out. I done called the man, I done reached out to the man. He told me he was going to give it to me, he ain't give me the thing. I remind him, 'Yo, send it to me,' this and that. I must've missed the call or something," he added, saying that he has the text exchange to this day and still shows his friends the conversation.

Push admitted that it was around the time when Gucci was dealing with his own issues, stating that he holds no hard feelings against the Atlanta legend.

