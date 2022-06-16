Pusha T and his brother No Malice were an incredible duo throughout the 2000s. Clipse was able to make a huge impact on the game and while they released their last album together in 2009, there is no denying that fans have been hoping to see them reunited as one. Sure, they have done a few songs together here and there, but it has been a very long time since they last performed together. In fact, it was all the way back in 2010.

Well, it appears as though that is about to change for the better as Pusha T took to Instagram today to announce that he and No Malice will take to the stage at Pharrell's Something In The Water festival. Push seems pretty excited about the news, and we're sure those in attendance are in for a huge treat.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams

“ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DISCUSS,” Pusha T explained. “SITW WEEKEND FINALE, JUNE 19, CLIPSE, AGAIN DON’T HIT MY PHONE.”

Pusha T will be getting his very own set at the festival on Sunday, which means he will be making his way to the stage twice in one day. Needless to say, Push is going to be a huge part of this festival, which shouldn't be a surprise given his connections to Pharrell.





