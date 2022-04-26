The debate surrounding dinner with Jay-Z or $500K is still a hot topic across Twitter. Some believe that there's $500K worth of game to be soaked from a sit-down conversation with Hov while others think the Brooklyn rapper would advise anyone to take the lump sum of cash.

Pusha T, who recently scored a new collab with Jay-Z on "Neck & Wrist," participated in a Twitter Q&A where one fan asked him about his thoughts on the debate. As someone who has been invited to the Roc Nation brunch in the past, Push thinks that the $500K is definitely the better option.



Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

"You didn’t see me at the #RocNationBrunch a couple times?? Here’s my bank info: ð¤£ð¤£ #AskPushaT," he responded to the fan.

Meanwhile, Push also fielded questions regarding the collab with Nas that's yet to happen. Push previously revealed that "Hear Me Clearly" with Nigo was expected to have a verse from Nas but it didn't work out on the deadline. Unfortunately, it seems like a remix probably won't emerge but Push didn't shut down the possibility of them working together in the future. "No we probably will not hear that remix, maybe another song in the future tho," Push added.

Pusha T's It's Almost Dry arrived on Friday and is currently on pace to become the Virginia rapper's first #1 album on the Billboard 200. Early projections forecast that he could push anywhere from 50K to 55K in his opening week.

Check out some of Pusha T's tweets from his Twitter Q&A below.