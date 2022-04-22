Pusha T finally came through with his highly anticipated studio album, It's Almost Dry. The latest opus from Push arrives roughly four years after releasing Daytona and the wait was well worth it. Fans have been unpacking different songs but one of the most discussed songs in the project is the intro. "Brambleton" brings it back to a street in Virginia Beach where Pusha T's mother worked but at its core, Push opens up about the Clipse's former manager Anthony "Geezy" Gonzalez's VladTV interview.



Throughout the record, Push seemingly references his then-working relationship with Geezy, from the streets to the industry. However, the most direct reference to the VladTV interview comes in the third and final verse.

"It was sad watching dude in Vlad interviews

Really it's 'bout me, he channeled it through you

Had a million answers, didn't have a clue

Why Michael kissed Fredo in Godfather II" "Brambleton" - Pusha T

The song also makes mention of 2Pac's character in Juice, comparing their relationship to the final scene with Q and Bishop. He also makes reference to their "dynasty" ending in a similar situation to Jay-Z and Dame Dash.

Prior to the album's release, Push told Charlamagne Tha God that he was "hurt" watching Geezy's interview, explaining that the two had a brotherly relationship.

"Like, I was hurt for a couple different reasons," he explained. "I was hurt because I’m looking at somebody that I admired, you know, have, like, their name written across they hat…their at-name or whatever written across their hat. And I knew at that point like, ‘Oh, man. I don’t know who this person is no more because that’s not what we from.’ Then I was hurt because I felt like, you know, I know him very well and I know that he’s not a good speaker, he’s not a good talker, and he knows that about himself and I personally think that he didn’t even mean to put it the way that he did.”

