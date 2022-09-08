Pusha T's apparently ringing off on Ukrainian army bases amid Russia's invasion. On Sept. 7th, the Defense Of Ukraine shared a list of statistics on Russia's losses since their invasion of the country in February with a quote from King Push. "I put numbers on the boards – @Pusha_T,” the tweet said, before revealing the number of personnel, tanks, military jets, armored combat vehicles, and more that have been taken down since the war started. The tweet, of course, is in reference to Push's 2013 record, "Numbers On The Board."



Pusha T attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The tweet ultimately caught Pusha T's attention, who commended the Defense Of Ukraine for their music selection. "Great taste in music for the win…," he wrote.

The list shared by the Defense Of Ukraine included the elimination of over 50,610 Russian personnel, 2097 tanks, 4520 armored combat vehicles, 1194 artillery, 300 launch rocket systems, 156 air defense systems, 237 military jets, 208 helicopters, and more between February 24th, 2022 to September 7th, 2022.

The co-sign from Ukraine is another dub in Push's 2022 campaign for Rap Album of The Year for It's Almost Dry. The rapper released his latest album It's Almost Dry, which is co-produced by Kanye and Pharrell, earlier this year. The album shot to the top of the Billboard 200, marking Push's first solo #1 album on the charts.

