Even though the initial Fyre Festival catastrophe occurred in 2017, repercussions are still reverberating to this day. The Bahamian-island luxury festival that fell apart resulted in multiple lawsuits, primarily for its founders, Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Now, the festival's bankruptcy trustee, Gregory Messer, is seeking reimbursements for defrauded investors and attendees from all the celebrities that received payment for promoting the event.

RadarOnline.com obtained the document of the lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday, August 28 in New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The lawsuit targets the talent agencies of several artists who were paid, but never showed up to the festival. Lil Yachty, Migos and Rae Sremmurd’s agency, International Creative Management LLC, was paid $350,000 for them to perform. Blink-182 and Creative Arts Agency are being sued for $500,000. The Nue Agency, which represents Pusha T, Tyga and Desiigner, is also being sued for $730,000.

Furthermore, the trustee is going for the pockets of models and influencers that were compensated for advertising Fyre Fest on social media. Kendall Jenner was given $275,000 to post just one photo on Instagram, and reportedly received an additional $25,000 a few days after. Emily Ratajkowski finds herself in the same damned boat, being targeted for $300,000.

Additionally, the lawsuit is going after the festival's director, Yaron Lavi, vendors, and two companies that were paid to charter musicians to the festival on private jets and yachts. To conclude, Fyre Fest was an expensive mess that cost lots of people lots of money and now the organizers are trying to squeeze it out of whoever was involved and can afford to pay up. Let's see how that works out.