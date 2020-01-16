Following the collaborative collections with BAPE HEADS SHOW 2018 performers Lil Yachty and Wiz Khalifa, A Bathing Ape is finally dropping its capsule set with another one of the concert's headliners, Pusha T.

Arriving in just a few days, the BAPE x Pusha T collection will see the G.O.O.D Music prez getting cartoonized in a similar fashion to A Bathing Ape's fan-favorite mascot Baby Milo famously designed by MANKEY. Included in the collection will be pullovers featuring signature graphic motifs, classic tees and the highly-popular Shark Face Hoodie that King Push will take a hand at designing himself. As stated above by the official BAPE Japan IG page, Pusha's relationship with the iconic Japanese streetwear label dates back way beyond the aforementioned BAPE HEADS SHOW 2018 performance, including a performance at the BAPE STORE New York opening event in 2005 and the 10 year anniversary event in 2015.

Shop the P[usha T x BAPE collection beginning this Saturday (January 18) at A Bathing Ape locations and online. Also, check out a quick clip of Pusha's performance for the BAPE HEADS SHOW 2018 at Madison Square Garden in NYC below: