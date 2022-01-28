Pusha T, the 44 year old rap artist and coke bar connoisseur, is fully in the swing of promo for his upcoming album. Throughout the back half of January, Push has been seen at events during Paris' Fashion Week 2022. In that time, he released a handful of snippets, promotional images, and had a song featured at NIGO's Kenzo F/W22 fashion show. The slight glimpses into what Push has been cooking up was enough to get fans excited for what he's releasing next.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

His next project, entitled It's Not Dry Yet (INDY), is slated to release in the coming month. The highly anticipated album will serve as Pusha T's fourth studio album as a solo artist (formerly a member of the dynamic rap duo Clipse). His most recent body of work, 2018's Daytona, brought more of his signature drug trafficking talk to the forefront over Kanye West exclusive composition. The album grabbed hold of listeners, growing Push's fanbase and the hype for anything new he works on.

On the heels of his massive momentum and some newfound reverence, Pusha T crafted a music business entity called Heir Wave Music Group. With this, it seemed inevitable that Push would go on to grow his own solo endeavors. These reasonable assumptions were made a reality on Jan 27th, 2022, when Pusha T revealed that his "brother" Kanye West amicably released him from his GOOD Music contract:





Push thanked "Yezos" for the contract release, considering that artists' contract negotiations frequently go awry. Now, Pusha T will be building and growing his own empire in the music game.

