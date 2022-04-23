After a brief hiatus for the Easter holiday, our Fire Emoji playlist updates have returned, providing you with a list of must-hear tracks nearly every Saturday. This week, two titles from Pusha T's It's Almost Dry are sitting near the top of our list – as you may have already expected – but we've got a handful of others to share with you as well.

First up is "Scrape It Off" by the Daytona artist, featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver. If you're a fan of the latter two artist's unique styles, then you'll love this tune, but if you're looking for something that's more Push's usual style, then we suggest you try "Rock N Roll," which may just be the final time we hear Kanye West and Kid Cudi on a song together.

Travis Scott made his return this week, and although he didn't drop off a track of his own, he did kill his stint on Southside and Future's "Hold That Heat," not to mention he's been getting back into the swing of performing, even playing five tracks for a small group at an afterparty following last weekend's Coachella festivities.

Ab-Soul and Megan Thee Stallion offered up some solo titles this week – from the former, we received "Hollandaise," and from the latter, "Plan B," which finds the resident Hot Girl throwing shade at men from her past who have done her wrong over production by Mike Dean.

Finally, "AIGHT" by WESTSIDE BOOGIE and Shelley FKA Dram wraps up our weekly Fire Emoji playlist – stream it exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow afternoon to stream our latest R&B Season update.