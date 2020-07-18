Pusha T Joins Joey Bada$$ On "No Explanation"

Joey Bada$$ has been dormant, so he blessed his supporters with The Light Pack, a three-song EP to quell their musical thirst. The brief project is lyrically laden and hopefully a glimpse at what is coming from Joey. Mr. Bada$$ recruits Pusha T for "No Explanation," a creeping track with a hint of soul. Produced by Sean C & LV and Swizz Beats "No Explanation" features a soulful piano and rhythmic percussions that evoke deep thoughts.

This marks the first official collaboration between Pusha T and Joey. They mesh well together. Pusha T scoops up the second verse and injects the song with a dose of gangster credibility. The chorus is not especially memorable, and the only "weak" spot on the song. We hope to see more collaborations from these two in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Cold cases, murder niggas on a daily basis

Luminol flow, no traces

I am the blacklight, my whole career off of crack, right?

Olympic divin' in this money, watch me jackknife

My rap life ain't like yours

I'm really goin' home to five stories and bright walls

