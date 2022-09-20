Five months after It's Almost Dry shook Hip Hop, Pusha T has an announcement. The DMV rapper has been long celebrated as a favorite emcee in the Rap game, and earlier this year, he received wide praise for his fourth studio album. It's Almost Dry showed just how veteran artists are able to evolve and succeed in the industry, and recently, Push revealed that he has another record on the way.

While fans have hoped that they would receive another Clipse project, Pusha shared that he's been working on a special solo album.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"What's next for me is new music. I'm working on a new, my new solo album," he reportedly told Rap Caviar. "I'm working on an extremely special project to me right now that I'm not gonna get into. It's just all about music and staying competitive and just showing that there is a space for what it is that I do in Hip Hop, and that what I do in Hip Hop is the most credible space."

He continued: "[It] takes the most talent and it's just...it's the realest."

Obviously, Push is keeping his cards close to the vest for the time being, but it will be interesting to hear what he comes up with next.

Watch his video below and let us know who you want to see Pusha collaborate with next.