He who laughs last laughs best, indeed.

While Pusha T has kept mum publicly about Drake's recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, that hasn't kept the rest of the Internet from weighing in on the latest development in what could be considered the seminal rap beef of the past decade.

His silence wasn't of the ordinary, either. That was until, of course, Push took to Twitter in the literal eleventh hour--11:56 pm to be exact--to tweet out his final remark of the year: laughter.

"Hahhahahahhahahhahahhahahhahahahahahahahahahhahhahahahahahahahahhahahhahahhahahhahahahhahahhahahahahahhahhahahhahahahahhahahahahahahaahhahaahhahahhahahaahahahahahahhahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahhahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahhahahahhahahahahahhahahhahahahahahahahahhaha," was all he wrote.

There are naturally a few things that could have prompted Push's reaction. After all, this has been yet another strong year for the G.O.O.D. Music executive, but we can't help but chalk it up to a clever stab at getting in the last laugh in his feud with Drizzy.

In his interview, Drake addressed Push's famous stab in revealing the existence of his son, then went on to declare that he's never been a fan ofPush'smusic, discrediting the tales of pushing weight that color Pusha T's raps.

“I’ll say this, I tip my hat to the chess move," Drake began. I mean, it was a genius play in the game of chess. And definitely warranted my first quote-unquote “loss” in the competitive sport of rapping.

"Some people like his music. I personally don't ’cuz I don‘t believe any of it," he added.

It was an interesting admission considering Drake's documented past in being a fan of Push in his younger years. Perhaps, this point could have been the catalyst of Push's amusement.

