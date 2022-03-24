When it comes to coke bars, no one delivers them quite like Pusha T. The Clipse MC has been frequently categorized as a "coke rapper," which he's embraced over the years. Ahead of the release of "Diet Coke," the rapper teased the release of new music by posting a photo of Lana Del Rey covered in a small hill of white powder, which fans presumed to be cocaine.



One might think of it as an insensitive publicity stunt to ramp up the hype surrounding his next album but Push explained that there's a deeper sentiment behind the picture. According to the G.O.O.D Music president, there are plenty of parallels between the worlds that he and Lana Del Rey navigate musically.

"Musically, I think Lana Del Rey speaks to the same subject matter, but just on different ends of it,” he told Rolling Stone. “You can hear remnants of drug indulgence and addiction. So it’s like, ‘Man, why not?’ I thought it made sense.”

Neither have worked together but it seems to be a possibility down the line. Push revealed that someone from Interscope reached out to him in hopes that he'd jump on a remix to one of her songs.

"One of the heads of Interscope called right after the picture came out and asked me to get on a remix,” he continued with a laugh. “I forgot which song, but I’m still waiting for them to send it over.”

Earlier this week, Pusha Treleased the "Spicy Fish Diss" for Arby's new fish sandwich in their latest promo campaign.

