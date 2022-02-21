King Push season is upon us. The release of "Diet Coke," and now, his recent press run, is a strong indication that the official follow-up to Daytona will be arriving shortly. In the four years since the album's release, much transpired in Push's world. His feud with Drake came to an end after Kanye and the Canadian rapper came together for the Free Larry Hoover concert in December. Then, Pusha T shared what appeared to be a contract relieving him from his artistic duties on G.O.O.D Music.



During his recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Pusha T explained that the contract he posted had nothing to do with a departure from G.O.O.D Music. He said that Kanye forfeited his percentage of profits from Pusha's catalog, giving the Virginia MC 100% ownership of his past and future releases. "What that was was basically Kanye forfeiting all of his profits from my whole catalog -- back catalog to now -- to me," Push explained. "A lot of people say they're your brother but like, for him to show you -- show me -- that we are brothers to do something like that. That was major."





Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T also looked back at the bombshell that he dropped with the release of "The Story Of Adidon." Push explained that there was no pushback from his label to release the freestyle, largely because he didn't bother telling anyone that he was dropping it. "When it's wartime, people gotta be all in," Push explained. "I'm not going to speak to anybody who isn't all in when it's wartime."

The single itself was filled with major revelations, including Drake's yet-to-be-revealed son, with cover art that depicted the Canadian rapper donning Blackface. Pusha T further explained that he was unsure how the diss track would pan out on a public stage. Since Drake is the most commercially successful artist, Push said that he was dealing with someone on a "pop level."

"I didn't know how it was going to react," he explained. "All it was was I knew I was speaking my truth and I knew I was speaking the truth... And I feel like the truth hurts. I don't care what's going on, I feel like the truth definitely hurts. I didn't look at it anyway like, to be on some popularity level or like -- when you're dealing with him, you dealing like on a pop level. You dealin' with TMZ levels. It was like a lot of attention."

It worked out well for Pusha T who was less than 24 hours removed from the release of Daytona when Drake dropped "Duppy Freestyle." "On an artist level, I didn't look at it so crazy 'cause it wasn't like I just beat the LOX in a rap battle or I beat Hov' in a rap battle or some shit," he said.

Pusha T also reflected on some of the new rappers that he's currently listening to. Among those are EST Gee, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Summer Walker, and Fat Money, who he said has his favorite mixtape right now with the latest installment in the Cinco De Money series.

Press play on the full Million Dollaz Worth Of Game episode below.