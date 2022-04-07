Pusha T has always given his fellow rapper peers their praise, but he credits Jadakiss for influencing his ability to be vulnerable on the mic. During a recent conversation with Supreme's new creative director Tremaine Emory for Interview Magazine, Push explained Jada's influence.

"Jada has one of the most poignant verses I've ever heard," he said. Pusha says that Jada's verse on The LOX's "Chest 2 Chest (Freestyle) showed him how to be vulnerable without looking soft. "It's a shame he could rhyme 'n*gga love crime/Every late night he outside with the nine/You ain't got chips, f*ck the world/You got chips, you could f*ck the next man's girl/Sounds harsh but they been ripped apart my world.' When Jada spit that bar, that's when I was like, wait a minute, you can be vulnerable in rap and be dope. Because at that point everyone was such a superhero. Nobody ever lost. I'd never heard anyone admit defeat in rap."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pusha T and Jadakiss have also hopped on tracks together in the past, including The Alchemist's "Lose Your Life," DJ Khaled's "Good Man," Royce Da 5'9's "Summer On Lock", and Diddy's "Everyday (Amor)." The two also released the 2020 single "Hunting Season" which was temporarily pulled shortly after its release due to the murder of Pop Smoke days before.

Push is gearing up to release his new album It's Almost Dry, the follow-up to 2018's Daytona. On April 6, he released his new single "Neck & Wrist", featuring JAY-Z and Pharell Williams.

[Via]