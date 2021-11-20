Pusha T Connects With Mako On "Misfit Toys"

It's been over three years and here we are, still without a follow-up to Daytona. Don't get it twisted, Daytona is a modern-day classic that doesn't get old but we're left wondering how Pusha T can top it. He's offered a handful of singles in the past year while updating fans on the status of his next opus.

To hold fans over in the meantime, the rapper returned with a contribution to the Arcane soundtrack. King Push and Mako connect for the electronically-tinged banger. Mako holds down the hook while Push rips vicious bars towards his enemies, loosely paralleling the premise of the show to the street life.

The soundtrack for Arcane: League Of Legends also includes contributions from Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, J.I.D., PVRIS, and more.

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm kickin' down your door

If I wonder why you got a pocket full of green for

It's all about the get back

It's hard to give back while the politicians kick back

They say I'm only brick rap

Well, that's the foundation of this mountain that I live at

