Pusha T is getting ready for the release of his new album. After releasing "Diet Coke" earlier this year before teaming up with Nigo on "Hear Me Clearly." As fans soaked in the two singles, Pusha T's hinted at the potential album title which fans initially thought was titled It's Not Dry Yet.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

It was a close guess but not entirely accurate. Following the release of his new Jay-Z-assisted single, "Neck And Wrist," Pusha T confirmed the album's title is It's Almost Dry. The announcement was made along with official tour dates for the project, which appear to indicate that we're not too far away from the album's release. Phase one of the It's Almost Dry tour kicks off on May 29th in Seattle, WA before concluding the 12-date run in Philadelphia on June 23rd. More tour dates will likely be announced down the line. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 8th.

Pusha T's forthcoming album, It's Almost Dry will be entirely produced by Pharrell Williams and Kanye West. The G.O.O.D Music founder, alongside 88Keys, produced "Diet Coke" while Skateboard P came through for "Neck And Wrist."

We'll keep you posted on more information surrounding Pusha T's new project. Check out the tour dates below and let us know your thoughts on the new collab from Jay and Push's new track in the comments.