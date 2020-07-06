The controversial decision to give the Best Rap Album Grammy Award to Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy in 2019 is still being discussed today. The rapper was up against Nipsey Hussle for Victory Lap, Mac Miller for Swimming, Travis Scott for Astroworld, and Pusha-T for Daytona. Cardi B was probably the least popular fan choice as far as hip-hop aficionados go but one of the people running against her isn't too surprised about how things played out.

In a new cover story for KAZI Magazine, Pusha-T spoke about the moment, claiming that he understands why Cardi B won the award.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Whoever is making that final decision, it depends on what their taste is. Honestly, it could have been any of us and it ended up being Cardi B," says the President of G.O.O.D. Music. "I was like ‘Shit, what can you say to that?’ I was in LA when her album came out, walking to the gym. Four miles there, four miles back. I was definitely listening to it and I understood perfectly well how she got it. I will say this, they got it right with that category. It was all explainable; you could explain each and every one to me."

In the same interview, Push also speaks about the recent Verzuz battles and his decision to sign new artist Kahri 1K to his label Heir Wave.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Do you think Cardi B deserved the Grammy?

