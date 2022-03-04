The G.O.O.D Music train is in full motion this year. Kanye just slid through with Donda 2 on his Stem Player, which has been met with mixed reception. However, it looks like the G.O.O.D Music president is preparing to follow up with a brand new project. Ahead of the release of Donda 2, Pusha T came through with his first solo single in a minute, "Diet Coke." Ye, who also appears in the video, and 88-Keys cooked up the Fat Joe-sampling production as the first taste to Push's follow-up to Daytona.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The campaign for the album hasn't slowed down in the weeks since the single's release, though there's yet to be a release date set for the project. However, Push made his way over to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he dove into a live performance of his new single, equipped with a faux blizzard as his set. The rapper breezed through the record as fake snow descended on the set.

Though there's limited news on Pusha T's available, he did recently reveal that the album will include a collaboration alongside Jay-Z. The two previously linked up on "Drug Dealer's Anonymous," and it seems that Push was finally able to land a second collab to his catalog with Jay.

Check out Push's performance on "Diet Coke" below and sound off with your thoughts.