Pusha T lost his composure during an interview with Charlamagne, on Monday, while discussing grief in relation to the deaths of his two parents. Both his mother and father died within four months of each other.

“I think the one thing that’s helped me deal with grief right now … my parents passed four months apart,” he told Charlamagne,



Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

The host replied, “One couldn’t live without the other," to which Push agreed, “I look at it like that. I just know I was good with parents, both of them, like really good. I grieve selfishlessly. I’m grieving now. They alright, I know it.”

Push, struggling to keep it together, then asked for a tissue and to "chill."

He continued: “Legacy is everything right now for me because, I understand that in their passing, I have so many great things to reference. And with a tainted legacy, you don’t have that. I think about my son and he’s gonna be able to look at the legacy of his dad and be like, ‘Oh man, he was amazing.’ That’s my goal ’cause they was amazing.”

Later in the interview, Push discusses collaborating with Jay-Z for his new song, "Neck & Wrist."

Check out Charlamagne's full interview with Pusha T below.

