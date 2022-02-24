Ahead of his upcoming album, Pusha T has been revealing new elements fans can expect, including less coke rap. Despite moving on from his iconic, drug-driven style, Push still believes that he’s one of the best cocaine spitters.

During an appearance on Complex Brackets, show host Brian “B.Dot” Miller, asked Push to decide which of 16 noted coke raps is the best. The list included N.W.A’s “Dope Man,” Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” Gucci Mane’s “Bricks,” and OT Genasis’ “CoCo.” It wasn’t much of a surprise that he chose the Clipse classic “Grindin’ over Jeezy’s “Trap or Die.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Produced by The Neptunes in 2002, “Grindin’” was the debut single on the Clipse’s debut album Lord Willin’. Reaching no.30 on the Billboard Hot 100, the iconic production had school lunch tables knocking for months. “I didn’t know that it was going to blow up, but I knew it was something,” Push said during his appearance. The Daytonarapper revealed that he almost lost the song to JAY-Z. “When Pharrell made the beat, he called me and said, ‘Hey if you don’t get to the studio right now, I’m going to give this beat to JAY-Z.’”

Though the beat was fire, Pusha T admitted that the track took nine months of him and Malice doing private shows for drug dealers before the song took off. “Me and my brother did $2000, $3,000, $1,500 shows for every drug dealer in the country for nine months until it finally hit”, he said. “Those are the only people that knew what ‘Grindin’ was about.”

While fans can expect a different direction from Pusha T on his upcoming album, there will still be some things to look forward to. Push recently revealed that the album will include a JAY-Z feature.

[Via]