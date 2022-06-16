Pusha T Assists On Al-Doms's New Single "HAHA"

Al-Doms just got a massive co-sign that cemented him as the next big artist to emerge out of Virginia. The rapper just slid through this week with his latest single, "HAHA" ft. Pusha T. With icy production handled by Ayoo Nine, Al-Doms and Push connect for a braggadocious record that flaunts luxury and top-tier bars. Al-Doms' animative flow kicks off the record, drawing parallels between The Wire and his life. Push slides through with a menacing sixteen with a clear homage to Biggie Smalls while also aligning his hustle to Rihanna's.

Al-Doms' latest single arrives after he released "Apparent" in late May. Last year, he shared his latest EP, New Dream.

Hopefully, we'll hear more from Al-Doms and Push in the near future. Check their collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Chillin', sittin' on double-digit millions

With all my niggas, all my guns, all my women

Life's a bitch, even Rihanna made a billion

All from sellin' powder, made a killin'