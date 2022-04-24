Pusha T Asserts His Dominance On “Just So You Remember” From “It’s Almost Dry”

Pusha T's It's Almost Dry continues to blast from speakers all over the world following the album's Friday arrival. Yesterday, we shared "Rock N Roll" featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi, and the day before that, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver's appearances on "Scrape It Off" earned some love from us.

Today, we're back with one last recommendation for you – a solo title called "Just So You Remember," which finds the 44-year-old relentlessly asserting his dominance over his contemporaries over production done by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Ye.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the New York-born spitter shared, "The title says it all, I never want people to ever forget who they dealin’ with. Ain’t no guests! Those are all me! Rap-wise, I’m the star of my show, are you kiddin’ me?"

"People have been watching me post [pictures] of my son for 20 months now and they see me calm. But naw, [the song] is about my mentality and mindset. I can tap back in whenever I’m ready and need to," he continued.

In other news, earlier this weekend Pusha dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new album, providing fans with some insight on the difference between Pharrell and Kanye West's production styles – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of "Just So You Remember" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The purest snow, we sellin' white privilege

Designer drugs will turn n*ggas limitless

Designer clothes, these hoes losing innocence

The book of blow, just know I'm the Genesis