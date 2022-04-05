Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations.



Pusha T confirmed earlier this year that Jay-Z would appear on his next album, though he didn't offer any more details. Steven Victor teased a snippet of the record and tonight, it feels like fans will get to hear the song in its entirety. Push announced "Neck & Wrist" ft. Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell Williams will be hitting streaming services tonight.

"'We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…' - Hov," Push captioned the post, along with the official cover art. The song arrives at midnight (April 6th), so it seems that the follow-up to Daytona isn't too far away.

Pusha T heavily teased the collaboration on Twitter after a fan said that Pusha T belonged in the pantheon of great coke rappers alongside Jay and Jeezy. Push then stated that one of the two artists would appear on the album.

"Oh, he got busy,” Pusha told Gillie and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. “I send him shit ’cause I know he gonna say shit that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.”

The two previously collaborated on "Drug Dealers Anonymous" and on Kanye's "So Appalled" from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Check the cover art below.