Pusha T & Swizz Beatz Go Hard On "No Patience" From "Godfather Of Harlem" Soundtrack

The EPIX series Godfather of Harlem has been captivating audiences for weeks as Forest Whitaker tackles the role of Bumpy Johnson. The series follows the true-life story of the Harlem crime boss and his harrowing moments with the police and nefarious street-life characters, and Swizz Beatz was given the responsibility of curating the perfect soundtrack.

We've received tracks that have featured artists like Dave East, G Herbo, and Wale, and now Swizz returns with a collaboration with Pusha T. Each track from the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack tackles a different subject, telling a story of its own. On "No Patience," Pusha takes on the perspective of a drug dealer who lines his pockets by making sure the addicts in his neighborhood stay hooked. Check out the track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the Bump Johnson of rap, Harlem Renaissance

I provide the fix, Iyanla Vanzant

The secret's in the mix

I sell it a la cart

I peddle everything you want motherf*cka