Pusha T & Pharrell Reunite For Dame Lillard Tribute "Dame 6"

Mitch Findlay
February 13, 2020 14:26
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Pusha T and Pharrell Williams ring in Damian Lillard's signature shoe with nostalgic "Dame 6."


Before Pusha T and Kanye West linked up to craft DaytonaKing Push was riding with another team of producers. In the early millennium, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were the unsung heroes behind The Clipse, continuously blessing Push and Malice with their ice-cold and futuristic brand of kingpin instrumentation. Responsible for scoring the entirety of classic albums Lord Willin and Hell Hath No Fury, The Neptunes and Pusha T remain eternally linked. Now, Push has once again united with Pharrell to drop off a banger, promoting the Damian Lillard's new signature shoe the "Dame 6."

On the aptly titled "Dame 6," Push takes to a nostalgic beat from Pharrell Williams, who seems to be comfortably back on his BS with this one. Which is to say, channelling that early Clipse energy through his immensely talented veins. The result is a percussive and minimalist beat, a musical take on a pickup game. Lyrically, Push pens a tribute to Dame's battle-ready mentality, drawing parallels between Lillard and his own hustle. Check it out for yourself now, and while it's not exactly a full-blown Clipse reunion, it's the closest we might get in a minute. 

Quotable Lyrics

The closer, shake your head off your shoulder
An ankle break is a bonus
Crush you up hocus pocus
This Oakland kid is a soldier

