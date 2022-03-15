Pusha T and No Malice announced the unfortunate passing of their father, Gene Elliott Thornton Sr., over the weekend. Pusha T made the announcement on Instagram, coupled with pictures of his father and son as well as a video enjoying some time together.

"I love you Dad... you taught me to remain poised, to always be calculated, to be prideful and to respect hustle and hard work but to know the difference between the two. I am who I am because of you and I've always been proud to be your son. We are all gonna miss you...R.I.P Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. P.S We all know that this is abt, kiss my mom for me," Push captioned the post.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The rap duo's mother passed away in November 2021 and Push was also transparent about her death via Instagram. No Malice also logged on and dedicated the only post on his page to his late father. "You told me Psalm 34:19 was your favorite verse. Right now, I clutch it with both hands. We all love you dad. You were everything a father is supposed to be. 'Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them ALL.' Psalm 34:19 KJV #TogetherAgain #Jesus #Salvation," Malice captioned his post.

The Clipse brothers have not disclosed anything further about their father's passing but have received an overwhelming amount of support from fellow industry friends including Fab, Jadakiss, DJ Clue, DJ Envy, and more.

The brothers will continue to grieve privately during this time.









