Pusha T and No Malice's long-lost debut album as the duo Clipse, Exclusive Audio Footage, has been released on streaming services. The project was originally recorded between 1997 and 1999; however, after the commercial failure of its lead single, "The Funeral," Elektra Records shelved the album.

In the years since Clipse's rise to stardom, Exclusive Audio Footage has gained mythical status in the duo's discography with leaked copies appearing online as well as counterfeit vinyl pressings and other bootleg editions surfacing.



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

The newly released version is produced by The Neptunes and features guest work from Kelis, N.O.R.E., Kurupt, and more.

The release of the long-lost album has fans hopeful for new music from Clipse, who haven't released a full-length album together since 2009's Til the Casket Drops. In recent months Pusha T and No Malice have collaborated together for a song on NIGO’s album, I know NIGO!, as well as the closing track on Pusha T's new project, It’s Almost Dry.

Speaking with Gray Rizzy at SiriusXM recently, Pusha expressed his hopefulness that he and No Malice will be able to put out another album.

“I’m pushing for a Clipse album, I want it to happen, you know it’s up to him, but I am very confident,” Pusha said at the time. “I didn’t know we always could do one. I’m very confident we can do a Clipse album.”

Check out Exclusive Audio Footage below.

