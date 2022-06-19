This year's Something In The Water has been quite the event. The festival's lineup included names like Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Usher, Lil Baby, and more. Roddy Ricch's set made headlines when he paid tribute to many of his fallen peers. To make the festival even more special, Pharrell Williams declared that all graduating seniors in DC public schools could go the event for free.

One of the most notable performances of the festival occurred in Pharrell's set, during which Clipse took the stage. It was the first time the duo, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, had performed together since 2010.

Shannon Finney/WireImage/Getty Images

Clipse had a legendary run, forming in 1992 and churning out music until 2010, when Pusha T and No Malice parted ways. The two started to appear together again after a few years, beginning with their feature on Kanye West's "Use This Gospel," a song off of 2019's Jesus Is King. Despite their occasional collaborations, however, they had not performed live together since their break-up.

Clipse's Something In The Water performance had been in the works for a while. They were slated to appear at the festival in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also didn't happen in 2021. Finally, Clipse was able to take the stage this year, even though they weren't named on the official festival lineup. Instead, they performed during what was called the "Pharrell & Phriends" set for just under 20 minutes. The two played the hits, doing "Mr. Me Too," "What Happened To That Boy," "Cot Damn," and "Grindin'." Time will tell if the duo has any more performances in the works.

Check out the set below.

