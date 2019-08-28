Pusha T & Lauryn Hill Give Hope To The Incarcerated On "Coming Home"

It looks like a new album from Pusha T is in the pipeline for 2019. After debuting his Daytona leftover, "Sociopath" ft Kash Doll earlier this week, he's back with another new single. Push connects with the legendary Lauryn Hill for his new single, "Coming Home" which appears to be a possible single off of his forthcoming project. The rapper's latest single is meant to provide hope for those who've been penalized from the justice system and those who are coming home.

"Just giving hope to those who are coming home and telling people we waitin' on 'em and we gon' be out here as a support system when they do get home," he said.

The rapper also dished out new information on his forthcoming project. The rapper revealed that he already has nine songs in the cut and that as it stands, his follow-up to Daytona will also be a Kanye West-produced endeavor.

Quotable Lyrics

Now it's jail poses in club pictures

Airbrush backdrops and jail visits

This the dope boys song

For the dope boys gone

Let 'em know it's still snowin'

