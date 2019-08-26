Pusha T & Kash Doll Team Up On Kanye West Production On "Sociopath"

The summer might be coming to an end but Pusha T made he didn't leave us empty-handed. Shortly after Funk Flex announced that he'd be premiering a brand new single by Pusha T, the G.O.O.D Music president comes through with some new heat for his fans in the form on his latest single, "Sociopath." With some assistance from Kash Doll, Pusha T delivers a haunting track with production from Kanye West. Pusha T sets the tone before Kash Doll pulls up with a slick verse. Kanye also adds his vocals but it comes as a question when asking Push to define what charcuterie is.

You might recognize the song, actually -- or at least the title. During the Wyoming sessions that included Daytona, Kanye West prematurely revealed the tracklist to the Pusha T's last album which included "Sociopath" as the second track on the project. Unfortunately, it didn't make the cut, nor is it confirmed whether Kash Doll had a verse on it at the time.

Check out "Sociopath" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a bitch that will master your card

Nice with the Visa, passports is art

Every page inked up, her and her bitches link up

They think they hear the drum in the machine when it syncs up

