Pusha T & Kanye West Star In "Diet Coke" Music Video

King Push unveils the official visuals for his new single, "Diet Coke."

Pusha T is on pace to drop off his official follow-up to 2018's Daytona. Fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of new music for quite some time, though Push didn't cave into the pressure. Instead, he's continued to keep fans on their toes until he was ready to drop off some certified heat.

At the top of the morning, Pusha T finally slid through with his latest release, "Diet Coke." Produced by Kanye and 88-Keys, the anticipation has been high ever since Ye and Push were spotted together on the set of the video shoot. The music video for the song arrived earlier today which co-stars Ye. Omar Jones serves as the director for the video which brings a simple yet effective black-and-white aesthetic to the record.

Push's manager Steven Victor recently told Complex that Push's album "is coming sooner than you think," adding that they were coming "back-to-back." It seems like we could be getting this Push album after Kanye drops Donda 2 which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 22nd.

Check out the official video for "Diet Coke" above.