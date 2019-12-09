2018 was a big year for Pusha T. Aside from releasing his magnum opus, Daytona, he also got married to his long-time girlfriend, Virginia Williams. In addition to that, he also exposed one rapper who was "hiding child" and arguably came out the victor in that feud. Needless to say, Push isn't in the business of hiding his blessings from the world.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pusha and his wife Virginia Williams hit the 'Gram to make a major announcement to the world -- they're expecting their first child together. Push shared a holiday-themed animated video of himself and Virginia along with an unreleased verse over Kanye West's "Follow God." "Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song," he raps on the track. Virginia also shared a photo of the sonogram on her Instagram. The video also included holiday wishes from their family to yours as well as and the reveal that Baby T is expected to arrive in spring 2020.

Friends of Pusha T and his wife flooded the comments with well wishes and congratulations including Karen Civil, Fabolous, and Steven Victor. With Pusha T readying to join the fatherhood club, it'll be interesting to see how this impacts his music if it does in any way.

Peep the posts below and congrats to King Push and Virginia Williams!