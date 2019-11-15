Pusha T & DJ Shadow Unite On New Banger "Been Use Ta"

Where does one go from delivering an album of the year contender? For Pusha T, the answer was to lay low and look to the future. Though we haven't heard much from King Push following Daytona, the Clipse legend has made his presence felt throughout 2019. Today marks the arrival of yet another loosie, this one coming courtesy of DJ Shadow's Our Pathetic Age album. For whatever reason, the song was left off the main album, instead selected as a "bonus track." Yet that doesn't dull the blow by any stretch of the imagination, and Shadow remains in fine form as expected.

Taking to a cinematic piano riff and a shuffling beat, he positions himself as "Push Tarantino," whipping up a smooth flow. "I been used to playing in the shadows," spits Push. "Every snake doesn't have a rattle, but every handgun has a barrel." If you ever wanted to hear Pusha T spitting pure bars over an X-Files flip, today may very well be your lucky day. Check this one out live, and show some love to DJ Shadow and King Push for this one.

Quotable Lyrics

But it's only one Push Tarantino

The only gun in the room held by a gringo

Cinco de Mayo, powder to the pyro

Sing a lullaby to you stans like I'm Dido