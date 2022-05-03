Pusha T admitted that he "hates" Clipse’s third and final album, Til the Casket Drops, during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal published on Tuesday. The comment comes after Pusha T and No Malice released Clipse's debut album, Exclusive Audio Footage, onto streaming services, earlier this week.

"I hate it. I hate it. And when a song comes on, like 'I’m Good,' man, this was a little bit of a bop. Hate it," he said.



Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

He continued: "Soon as I find myself bopping a little bit too much — ah, damn. And there’s another thing. Bro, Malice is telling you the whole time, he’s leaving. You hear it the whole way through the album. ... The transition is happening, the album’s out, I’m touring and he comes and brings me a book and says, 'Man, you probably should go read my book. But I think you should just go solo because I don’t want to do this.'"

Til the Casket Drops was released in 2009 and was the duo's first LP not entirely produced by The Neptunes. The tracklist features appearances from Kanye West, Cam'ron, Pharrell, Yo Gotti, and more.

Shortly after the release of the project, Pusha T and No Malice announced they would be splitting up and focusing on their respective solo careers.

Later in the interview, Pusha T also discussed the making of Lord Willin’, Clipse's 2002 breakthrough album.

“Man, I created most of Lord Willin’ at Babyface’s house,” he explained. “We were creating Lord Willin’ and Babyface wanted to work with the Neptunes. And they told him, no, they couldn’t work because they were finishing our album. And he was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. I’m going to pay [recording costs] for the [Clipse] album. So I’ll pay for the Clipse to come. I’m going to fly you guys out here.’ ... And it was Babyface. He got whatever type of compound he got. But Babyface walked around barefoot the whole time. I’m doing my street raps, he’s somewhere barefoot, beads and a vest with a guitar."

Push's newest comments on his work with Clipse come as fans have gained hope for a reunion between Push and No Malice. The two collaborated together on Nigo's I Know Nigo! as well as Pusha T's new album, It's Almost Dry.

Check out Til The Casket Drops below.

