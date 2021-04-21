Punch, Daylyt & More Spit Bars On A Room Full Of Mirrors' "RAWAR"

For a while now, A Room Full Of Mirrors has been picking up steam. Having already began buzzing on the underground circuit, the lyrically-driven supergroup consisting of Punch, Daylyt, Nick Grant, Ichiban Don, Lyric Michelle, Hari, and more has come through with their new single "RAWAR," alongside a visual clip directed by Daylyt himself.

Though clocking in at a little over three minutes, "RAWAR" features enough bars to keep listeners engaged throughout. While each member certainly shines on a bar-for-bar basis, keeping stride with rapid-fire precision, it's evident that A Room Full Of Mirrors operates as a well-oiled machine. The chemistry shines as members engage in a welcome bit of back-and-forth, a structure that has come to be vastly appreciated by hip-hop heads across the board.

Should you be seeking a new collective that doesn't shy away from delivering excellence in lyricism, who appear connected by a shared desire to shine behind the mic, look no further than A Room Full Of Mirrors. Check out "RAWAR," the rare hip-hop palindrome, and sound off with your first impressions below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

We know we slaves in this picture,

Drink pitchers of Kool-Aid, who gave these scriptures

Promises, mama raising me Christian

I run through these hoes like Emmett,

I squeeze Till the barrel whistle at you and your misses

We working, no slowing business

No GMO or gimmicks, my flow like that dope just mix it

Please don't make me show the straps, like Urkel with both suspenders