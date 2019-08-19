Spam is already a divisive food item for anyone's pantry but it does serve a solid purpose. The canned pork product has become an internationally known product that's been incorporated in national dishes from North America to Asia. People have fried SPAM with rice, used it in their eggs, added it to their ramen, and even used it in fried doughnuts. Over the years, they've introduced variations to SPAM such as the Hickory Smoke flavor, oven-roasted turkey, garlic, and more. In anticipation of the fall season, they're introducing a new item that you would've thought on Starbucks would've had the balls to roll out.

While you enjoy pumpkin-space lattes, cookies, and more, why not enhance the SPAM experience with a Pumpkin Spice flavor this fall? Hormel Foods confirmed with CNN that they'll be introducing a brand new flavor that will include a mix of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg. Now, it might sound a little wild but the company revealed that it's a solid topping for waffles or adding it into a hash.

Pumpkin Space flavor became a craze over the past few years ever since Starbucks introduced it as a seasonal menu option. Since then, other companies have tried their hand at recreating it.

SPAM's limited edition Pumpkin Spice Flavored product is set to hit their online store and Walmart.com on September 23rd.