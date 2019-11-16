PUMA Hoops has joined forces with Dreamville Records for a special edition colorway of the brand's latest basketball silhouette, the Clyde Hardwood. The collaborative kicks, first debuted on the court by Los Angeles Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma, come equipped with a classic red, white and black colorway with Dreamville detailing on the tongue.

Puma

This is PUMA Hoops’ first project with Dreamville as the brand continues its ongoing partnership with the record label and comes on the heels of the PUMA x Dreamville Clyde ROTD3 debut, a lifestyle sneaker that sold out immediately after its launch during Day N Vegas festival earlier this month.

As a nod to the original Puma Clyde sneakers that Frazier wore on the court in the 70s, the Clyde Hardwood pulls design cues from the OG model with a "lifestyle-first" inspired construction that can be worn both on and off the court. Key features include vintage materials and old school design lines, while the on-court performance of the shoe includes engineered lacing systems, ProFoam cushioning midsole, and a specially-tuned traction pattern for the court.

The Clyde Hardwood Dreamville, priced at $120, will be available exclusively online at Footlocker.com starting next Friday, November 22. Continue scrolling for some additional photos.

Puma

Puma

Puma

Puma

Puma