Ever since bringing back Puma Basketball, the brand has been having a huge resurgence that has seen some great basketball players sign on for the future. LaMelo Ball is one of the faces of the brand right now and with J. Cole on board for the long haul, Puma continues to be one of the most successful sneaker brands out there. Every single year, they come through with a brand new basketball model and fans have been excited to see what their next move would be.

Now, we finally know what Puma is coming out with as they recently unveiled the Court Rider to the world. In the official images below, you can see that the silhouette resembles some of their past models although the foam in the midsole has been accentuated for better performance. Not to mention, the upper has some unique tooling and with the debut colorway, we get a ton of vibrant colors including blue, green, yellow, and orange.

If you want to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of April 13th for $100 USD on Puma.com. Let us know what you think of these and keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Puma

