PUMA and Def Jam have teamed up for a second sneaker collection, coming on the heels of the collaborative PUMA Clyde Court that debuted in the Summer of 2019. Furthermore, PUMA has announced a partnership with Public Enemy, celebrating 30 years since the release of their iconic album "Fear of a Black Planet."

PUMA x Def Jam

Both of the collaborative collections will focus on the classic low-top Clyde as well as the relaunched Sky LX. The history of both sneakers further ties into Def Jam’s decades-long work in the music industry, where the label’s ground-breaking artists were known to rock PUMA on stage and in the booth. The PUMA x Def Jam Sky LX ($140) and PUMA x Def Jam Clyde ($90) is slated to arrive in-stores and online at PUMA.com starting this Friday, February 14.

The PUMA x Public Enemy collection features Chuck D’s famous “Fight the Power” verse on the side of the PUMA x Public Enemy Sky LX ($140) while the PUMA x Public Enemy Clyde ($90) has the “Fear of a Black Planet” boldly stamped on the outsole. Both will be available this Spring, though a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Check out all four sneakers below.

