Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green captured his second championship ring on Thursday night, and PUMA Basketball celebrated by gifting the sharpshooter a custom "We The Champs" colorway of the PUMA Clyde Court.

The special edition sneakers utilize PUMA's "Title Run" Clyde Court as a base, featuring a regal, gold knit upper as a nod to the Larry O'Brien. As seen in the photos embedded below, Green's custom Clyde Courts are highlighted by red and black speckled laces along with "WE THE CHAMPS" text across the right toe box, and a Raptors claw breaking through the knit of the left shoe.

Check out some photos of the celebratory kicks below.

PUMA Clyde Court "We The Champs"/PUMA

