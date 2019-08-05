PUMA Basketball has today introduced their latest sneaker silhouette - the PUMA Legacy - as the brand prepares to kick off their second year in the basketball space.

According to PUMA, Legacy features design elements that borrow from 70 years of sporting heritage, ranging from Pele’s iconic career wearing the PUMA King to Tommie Smith’s silent gesture at the 1968 Mexico Summer Olympics. The sneaker also incorporates one of PUMA’s most legendary design elements into the product, the T7 stripe.

Puma Legacy/PUMA

The kicks come equipped with a two-toned, mid-cut knit upper with a lacing system design for ultimate lock down and superior ankle protection. Additionally, PUMA Hybrid foam is found in the heel in order to give you that added benefit of high energy return and ultimate cushioning.

Retailing at $100, the PUMA Legacy will be available via PUMA.com and in-stores at select PUMA retailers on Saturday, August 17. Stay tuned for more colorways to be worn by the likes of PUMA's NBA stars such as DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Rozier, Danny Green, DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Kevin Knox.

Puma Legacy/PUMA

Puma Legacy/PUMA

Puma Legacy/PUMA