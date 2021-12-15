Nipsey Hussle left a lasting impact on the hip-hop world, and when it comes to his work away from the mic, there is no denying that he was an entrepreneur. His hustle mindset was a huge part of his legacy, and his Marathon Clothing Company was something that helped unite an entire community.

At the end of his life, Nip was working closely with PUMA, and ever since his passing in 2019, TMC and PUMA have done everything possible to push his legacy forward. Now, the two sides are teaming up again for a special capsule that is releasing this week. Within the collection is a grey blue and red basketball sweater, a matching pair of pants, a branded t-shirt, and a black and gold pair of Ralph Sampsons. From there, we also have two colorways of the PUMA Marathon RS-X3. One model is black and red, while the other is white and red. Every single piece here is inspired by Hussle's body of work, and the branding is a reflection of everything he built.

This collection will be dropping on Friday, December 17th through PUMA.com, as well as the PUMA Flagship store in New York City. If you're unable to access the website, or simply don't live in New York, these items will also be coming to The Marathon Clothing Company. Let us know what you think of the collection, in the comments section below.

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA

Image via PUMA