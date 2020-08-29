Public Enemy Release "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" Ft. Nas, YG & More

In a time where civil unrest is at an all-time high out of sheer necessity to survive, Public Enemy's "Fight The Power" proves to be a timeless protest song that's just as relevant as ever in 2020. Back at the BET Awards this June, the group opened the award show with the debut of the 2020 remix to the song featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. The track hit streaming services at a tragic time as many protest the streets demanding justice for Jacob Blake and the countless other Black Americans who've been subject to systemic injustice and police brutality.

The song also dropped shortly after news of Public Enemy inking a deal with Def Jam for their forthcoming project, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

But look, I think of images that fuel my youth

Been influenced by Craig Hodges and Abdul-Rauf

Examples like Olympic, Black Power salutes

To Panther troops, I saw as I pursued my truth

If racism is the cancer, Black Thought's the answer

Gotta get up off the back porch, emancipate your minds

Get your bodies back from ransom

And all black hands up for the anthem

