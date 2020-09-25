Public Enemy Are Back With "What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?"

The legendary Public Enemy has returned with their first full-length album in twenty years, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? With features from George Clinton, Cypress Hill Nas, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Run DMC, Black Thought, YG, Ice-T, Jahi, and more, the album marks a breath of fresh air for those looking for some nostalgic, politically-charged hip-hop from one of the game's most iconic duos. And with the United States election day fast approaching, it feels like the appropriate time for Public Enemy to stage their return.

As expected, Chuck D and Flava Flav have a few thoughts on the ongoing state of the world, with their latest album serving as a reflection of sorts. “The question is in the title, which means beware of government tricks," states Flav, in an interview with Billboard. "And the time and chaos of emergency.” Those willing to step up for their cause and fight the power will discover much to enjoy here, especially the ones seeking a respite from the contemporary sound of today. Yet one thing that cannot be escaped is the political focus, which remains a driving force behind Public Enemy's music. Should you be feeling particularly rebellious, be sure to dive into What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, and sound off with your thoughts below.