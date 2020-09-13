Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most historic soccer clubs in all of Europe and just a couple of weeks ago, they got to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Final. Of course, they ended up losing that match, however, this certainly doesn't take away from just how much the club has achieved over the years. Recently, the club has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand, who sponsor the team. This partnership has led to some pretty fun sneaker collabs on a plethora of different retro Jordan silhouettes.

Now, the two are going to be linking up for a special Air Jordan 7 that is set to release next year. According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will boast a white colorway with some blue and red highlights. This aesthetic matches PSG's jerseys and if you're a fan of the club, these will definitely be worth adding to your collection.

While official images have yet to be released, it is rumored that this model will be dropping on May 22nd of 2021 for $225 USD. This release date is subject to change, so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.